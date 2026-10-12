Cory Booker shocked over Justin Murphy’s viral moment on Iran war

Justin Murphy’s remarks about Iran gain national attention as his Kalshi standing improves, but Cory Booker remains heavily favored in New Jersey’s Senate race.

Justin Murphy’s “Finish It” Iran Comments Gain Traction, but Booker Still Holds Huge Advantage.

TRENTON, NJ — Republican Justin Murphy is gaining national exposure for his blunt response on the Iran war, bringing fresh attention to his uphill campaign against Cory Booker in New Jersey.

Asked during their October 8 debate what he would tell President Donald Trump about the conflict, Murphy delivered a direct answer: “Finish it. Finish that war in a positive manner.”

The clip circulated beyond New Jersey over the weekend, with The Daily Wire and RedState highlighting the exchange Sunday, according to Save Jersey’s coverage. For Murphy, the attention offers a chance to introduce himself to a broader audience with weeks remaining before Election Day.

Murphy’s Iran response draws cheers and criticism

Murphy condemned the Iranian regime’s support for terrorism and treatment of its own people while defending continued military action. His response drew cheers from the debate audience.

“Four decades is enough. The Iranian people have suffered enough,” Murphy said.

Booker advocated ending the war and argued that military force should be a last resort after diplomacy fails. He dismissed the approach as “false bravado,” according to New Jersey Monitor’s account.

Murphy gets a market bump, but Booker remains dominant

Murphy’s increased visibility has coincided with an improvement in his prediction-market standing. The October 12 Kalshi market displayed Murphy at 4.3% and Booker at 95.7%.

Compared with the earlier reported reading of 0.8%, Murphy’s figure rose more than fivefold, although that starting figure could not be independently confirmed. The increase amounts to 3.5 percentage points.

These are traders’ estimates of the election outcome, not polling numbers.

Murphy has gained attention. Turning that exposure into enough votes to overcome Booker’s commanding position remains his much larger challenge heading into November 3.