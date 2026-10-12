Deadly e-scooter collision at southeast dc intersection claims man's life

A 50-year-old man died after two electric scooters collided on Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, DC — A 50-year-old Northwest DC man was killed Friday evening when two electric scooters collided at a Southeast DC intersection, leaving one rider dead and another hospitalized.

Talib Shakir, 50, was identified as the victim of the October 9 crash at Pennsylvania Avenue and 8th Street SE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision occurred around 6:47 p.m. when two e-scooter riders, an adult man and an adult woman, collided while traveling through the intersection.

Both were transported to a hospital, but Shakir died despite emergency efforts to save his life. The woman survived and has since been released from the hospital.

Two electric scooters collide at Southeast DC intersection

Officers from MPD’s First District responded to the intersection of 8th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue SE following reports of a crash involving two electric scooters.

When DC Fire and EMS personnel arrived, the male rider was unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency crews provided lifesaving assistance before transporting him to a local hospital.

Despite those efforts, Shakir was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The female rider was also taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

Authorities have not disclosed the extent of her injuries.

Police investigate deadly scooter collision

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is working to determine what caused the two scooters to collide.

Investigators have not released information about the direction either scooter was traveling, whether traffic signals played a role or what circumstances led to the collision.

No additional details about the moments immediately before the crash have been announced.

The incident adds to ongoing Washington DC traffic safety concerns involving fatal crashes and pedestrian and roadway safety.

Detectives ask witnesses to come forward

MPD is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident to contact investigators.

Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or submit a text tip to 50411.

The investigation remains ongoing.