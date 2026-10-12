Lucky hudson county ticket nails $434k lottery jackpot

Jersey City store sells winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket and scores a $2,000 bonus

Jersey City, NJ — A lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket sold in Hudson County has hit the $434,183 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, delivering a major lottery payday from a Jersey City convenience store.

The winning ticket was purchased at Holland Tiger LLC, located at 854 Jersey Avenue in Jersey City, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Thursday, October 8 drawing, capturing the entire $434,183 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 10, 24, 35, 37 and 42. The Bullseye number was 42, and the XTRA multiplier was 02.

Jersey City store sells $434K winning ticket

Holland Tiger LLC was the only retailer identified by lottery officials as selling a jackpot-winning ticket for Thursday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing.

The Jersey City business will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot adds another substantial lottery prize to Hudson County, where a single ticket matched all five numbers to claim the game’s top prize.

The New Jersey Lottery announced the winning location Friday, October 9.

More New Jersey players cash in

Thursday’s drawing produced additional winners beyond the $434,183 jackpot.

A total of 21 tickets matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Bullseye, earning $500 each.

Five of those tickets included the XTRA option, doubling their prizes to $1,000.

The additional winning tickets brought more payouts to players across New Jersey.

Lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets carefully following each drawing to determine whether they have won a prize.

Jersey Cash 5 jackpot resets to $150K

Following Thursday’s jackpot win, the Jersey Cash 5 top prize reset to $150,000 for the Friday, October 9 drawing.

Jersey Cash 5 is one of the state’s daily draw games, offering players the opportunity to win a growing jackpot by matching five numbers.

Players can check official results and obtain additional information through the New Jersey Lottery website.

The Jersey City jackpot adds to recent New Jersey Lottery payouts and brings another major winning ticket to Hudson County.

The $434,183 prize also joins the growing list of lottery jackpot wins across the Garden State.