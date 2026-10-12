Jackson Projects $2.8 Million in New Property Taxes as Completed Buildings Reach Tax Rolls

Township officials say newly completed homes and commercial properties could generate additional revenue, but assessments and billing remain unfinished.

JACKSON, NJ — Jackson Township officials anticipate $2.8 million in additional property tax revenue from newly completed residential and commercial properties, according to an October 9 announcement outlining Mayor Jennifer Kuhn’s push to account for new construction on the tax rolls.

The estimate covers properties that have received certificates of occupancy but whose new assessments have not yet been reflected in township tax revenue. The money remains projected, with assessment and billing work still required.

“We have millions of dollars in newly completed residential and commercial properties coming onto the tax rolls, and it is our responsibility to ensure that Jackson Township receives the revenue it is entitled to,” Kuhn said in the announcement.

New construction expands taxable property base

The administration said the additional revenue would come from incorporating completed construction into property assessments, rather than increasing the municipal tax rate on existing owners.

“Every property owner in Jackson Township deserves to know that the tax burden is being shared fairly and that every property subject to taxation is being properly accounted for,” Kuhn said.

Revenue forecast follows municipal budget announcement

The administration pointed to Jackson’s 2026 municipal budget, which it described as carrying a zero-percent municipal tax increase while maintaining services and avoiding employee layoffs.

Officials said the anticipated construction-related revenue could support services and ease future budget pressures. The announcement did not commit the money to specific spending or promise a reduction in existing homeowners’ bills.

The projected $2.8 million remains contingent on completion of the assessment and tax billing processes.