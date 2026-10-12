Masked suspects invade Smyrna home and rob two residents at gunpoint

Two victims were inside when armed intruders entered their home during a Sunday afternoon robbery

Smyrna, DE — Two masked suspects forced their way into a Smyrna home Sunday afternoon, with one pointing a handgun at a resident and demanding money before the pair searched the house and escaped with cash and personal belongings.

The frightening home invasion happened around 2:20 p.m. on October 11 in the 800 block of Culbreath Street, according to the Delaware State Police.

Two people were inside the residence when the masked intruders entered. One suspect threatened a victim with a handgun while demanding money.

Both victims escaped physical injury, but the suspects managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property.

Armed intruders target Smyrna residence in broad daylight

Troopers responded to the home Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators determined that two masked individuals entered the residence while the victims were inside.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun directly at one victim and demanded money.

The pair then searched the residence, taking cash and belongings before leaving the property.

State Police did not disclose how the suspects entered the home, whether the victims knew either intruder or what specific property was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives search for two masked suspects

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to identify the individuals responsible.

Authorities have not released detailed suspect descriptions beyond confirming that both intruders wore masks and that one displayed a handgun.

No arrests have been announced, and investigators have not disclosed whether a vehicle was involved in the suspects’ escape.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near Culbreath Street Sunday afternoon or has information about the robbery to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Detective E. Paneda at 302-698-8444.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

State Police offer assistance to crime victims

The Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit is also reminding crime victims and witnesses that confidential support and assistance are available.

The Delaware Victim Center provides resources around the clock through its toll-free hotline at 1-800-842-8461.

Victims and witnesses may also contact the agency by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

The incident adds to ongoing Delaware crime coverage involving armed robberies and home invasions across the state.

The investigation remains active.