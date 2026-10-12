Man Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Chesapeake; One Taken Into Custody

Police responded to Grady Street and Bainbridge Boulevard early Monday and said the victim is expected to survive.

CHESAPEAKE, VA — A man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds and another person was taken into custody after Chesapeake police responded to reported gunfire near Grady Street and Bainbridge Boulevard early Monday, October 12.

Officers arrived around 5:24 a.m. and found the wounded man, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries “believed to be non-life-threatening,” police said.

Officers took one person into custody at the scene. The department did not release either person’s identity or announce charges.

Officers remain at scene as investigation continues

Police said officers were still at the location as the shooting investigation continued. The release did not describe what led to the gunfire or any relationship between the wounded man and the person in custody.

“There is currently no known threat to the public,” the department said.