Teen Surrenders After Pasadena Shooting; Verizon Worker Robbed in Arnold

Anne Arundel County police arrested a 19-year-old in a Friday shooting and are investigating a separate Sunday robbery outside a Verizon store.

PASADENA, MD — A 19-year-old Glen Burnie man surrendered Saturday after allegedly shooting someone during an argument at a Pasadena convenience store, while detectives in Anne Arundel County are also investigating an unrelated armed robbery targeting a Verizon employee in Arnold.

Officers responded to the Dash In in the 3900 block of Mountain Road around 11:30 p.m. Friday, October 9. They found witnesses and the victim’s vehicle, which had multiple bullet holes, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The victim was located a short time later with apparent gunshot wounds and taken to a trauma center with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had an argument with a suspect who then shot the victim and left the scene in a vehicle,” police said.

Glen Burnie man turns himself in

Police identified the arrested man as Ramon Emi’jai Alston, 19, of Glen Burnie. He turned himself in at the Eastern District station October 10.

“The handgun that was used in the incident was also recovered,” the department said. The release did not list Alston’s charges.

Armed robber confronts Verizon employee after closing

In the separate Arnold incident, a Verizon employee told police he had just left the store after closing Sunday when a man approached, displayed a firearm and stole his wallet and phone.

The robbery occurred in the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway. Officers met with the employee in the 500 block around 6:30 p.m. October 11.

Police described the suspect as a Black man approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dark jacket, black ski mask and baggy blue jeans. His direction of travel was unknown.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Eastern District detectives at 410-222-6145. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 410-222-4700.