I-68 Crash Leads to Uninsured Driving Charge for Baltimore Man

Cumberland police cited a 36-year-old driver after investigating a Sunday crash near Patterson Avenue.

CUMBERLAND, MD — A Baltimore man was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle after a crash Sunday, October 11, on Interstate 68 near Patterson Avenue in Cumberland.

Officers responding to the crash identified the driver of a silver vehicle as Deandre Lyquinn Payton, 36, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

“Through the crash investigation, it was learned that Payton was operating an uninsured vehicle,” police said.

Driver released pending court appearance

Payton was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle and “released pending his trial in district court,” the department said.

The release did not describe how the crash happened or whether anyone was injured. The charge remains pending.