Gunfire Into Allentown Building Leaves One Injured Overnight

Police found an injured man on North Hall Street early Monday and are asking witnesses to help with the investigation.

ALLENTOWN, PA — A man was taken to a hospital early Monday after officers responding to a report of someone firing into a building found him injured at 311 North Hall Street in Allentown.

Officers arrived around 12:45 a.m. October 12 and administered first aid, according to the Allentown Police Department. Allentown EMS transported the man to an area hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

The department did not specify how the man was injured or release information about a suspect in the shooting investigation.

“This investigation is currently active and ongoing,” police said in the release. “There is no threat to the community.”

Detectives seek information about overnight gunfire

Police have not announced an arrest or disclosed what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753, extension 1.