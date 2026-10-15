Buffalo convenience store lands huge powerball win

A Niagara Street convenience store just landed a big Powerball win.

BUFFALO, NY – A trip to a Buffalo 7-Eleven turned into a $50,000 Powerball win after the store sold a third-prize-winning ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. The New York Lottery announced Wednesday that the winning ticket was purchased at a Niagara Street convenience store.

The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 959 Niagara Street in Buffalo, putting the neighborhood store in the spotlight following the October 10 drawing. The ticket matched enough numbers to secure one of Powerball’s $50,000 prizes.

The New York Lottery confirmed the winning sale on October 14. The announcement did not identify the ticket holder or indicate whether the prize had already been claimed.

Buffalo 7-Eleven Delivers a $50K Powerball Surprise

The Niagara Street store is the latest New York retailer to sell a valuable Powerball ticket, adding another five-figure prize to the city’s lottery history.

The $50,000 third-tier prize is awarded when a ticket matches four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball. It’s one of the game’s biggest standard prizes outside the jackpot and million-dollar second prize.

Players choose five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and a red Powerball number from 1 through 26. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

While the winning combination fell short of the jackpot, the Buffalo ticket still produced a substantial payday from a single drawing.

Buffalo Powerball Ticket Holder Has One Year to Collect

Under New York Lottery prize-claim rules, winning Powerball tickets must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

That gives the holder of Saturday’s winning ticket until October 10, 2027, to claim the $50,000 prize.

Powerball prizes of $50,000 or more must be claimed through a New York Lottery Customer Service Center or by mail. The Lottery recommends signing the back of the ticket and keeping it secure before submitting a claim.

The New York Lottery also reported contributing $3.6 billion during the 2025-2026 fiscal year to support public schools statewide.