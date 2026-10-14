Masked juveniles sought in violent robbery near DC’s Chinatown

A group dressed in black reportedly fled after a robbery near 7th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW

Washington, DC — A violent robbery near 7th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW prompted a police search for a large group of masked juveniles Monday night, with officers warning residents not to approach anyone matching the descriptions.

The incident was reported around 9:01 p.m. on October 12, according to an MPD crime alert issued for the First District.

The alert described the incident as a robbery involving force and violence near the intersection of 7th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW, just north of Chinatown.

Police search for group of masked juveniles

The Metropolitan Police Department issued a lookout for a large crowd of juveniles dressed in black clothing and wearing black face masks.

According to the alert, the individuals were carrying black backpacks, including one with a distinctive white stripe.

Police did not specify how many juveniles were involved or provide individual descriptions beyond the clothing and backpacks.

The alert also did not indicate whether any weapons were used during the robbery.

Robbery reported near 7th Street and Massachusetts Avenue

The incident occurred in an area of Northwest DC near residential buildings, businesses and heavily traveled streets.

Officers from the First District were investigating the reported robbery Monday evening.

Authorities did not provide information about the victim, whether anyone was injured or what property may have been taken.

No arrests were announced in the initial alert.

MPD urges public not to approach suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department advised anyone who sees individuals matching the lookout description not to confront them.

Anyone witnessing an immediate threat or spotting the individuals described in the alert should call 911.

People with information about the robbery can also contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details were not available in the initial police alert.

The incident adds to recent Washington DC crime investigations involving robberies and public safety concerns.