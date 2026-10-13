Two new jersey lottery tickets score $5m in monster week of wins

A $3M Sussex County scratch-off and $2M Ocean County Mega Millions ticket lead 11 big prizes statewide

Trenton, NJ — Two lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets delivered a combined $5 million in prizes last week, with a $3 million scratch-off sold at a Sussex County Walmart and a $2 million Mega Millions ticket purchased at an Ocean County convenience store leading a statewide winning streak.

The New Jersey Lottery announced Tuesday, October 13, that 11 tickets won prizes of at least $10,000 between October 5 and October 11, totaling more than $5.8 million.

The biggest prize came from a Jersey Riches scratch-off ticket sold at Walmart #2604, located at 26 Hampton House Road in Newton. That ticket delivered a $3 million prize on October 5.

Just one day later, a Mega Millions ticket sold at Country Food Market, 941 Route 9 in Bayville, scored $2 million, giving Ocean County one of the week’s largest lottery payouts.

Sussex County Walmart delivers $3M lottery prize

The largest winning ticket on the list came from Newton in Sussex County, where a Jersey Riches scratch-off produced a $3 million prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart #2604 on Hampton House Road and appeared on the lottery’s October 5 prize report.

The following day, Ocean County landed a $2 million Mega Millions prize when a ticket purchased at Country Food Market in Bayville became another major winner.

Together, the two tickets accounted for $5 million of the $5,819,183 in prizes listed in the lottery’s weekly report.

Jersey City ticket grabs $434K jackpot

Hudson County also celebrated a major win when a Jersey Cash 5 ticket purchased at Holland Tiger LLC, located at 854 Jersey Avenue in Jersey City, captured a $434,183 jackpot in the October 8 drawing.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers, giving the Jersey City retailer one of the week’s biggest lottery sales.

Mercer County landed another substantial payout when a Jersey Legend scratch-off ticket sold at Bravo Supermarket, 1567 East State Street in Trenton, produced a $200,000 prize on October 5.

Those two tickets helped push the week’s total well beyond the $5 million delivered by the Sussex and Ocean County winners.

Two Powerball tickets bring $50K prizes to North Jersey

The week’s results also included two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Passaic and Bergen counties.

The first was sold October 7 at R&R Mini Market, located at 71 Gregory Avenue in Passaic.

The second came from the October 10 drawing, with a ticket purchased at Portland Wine and Liquors, 22 Portland Avenue in Bergenfield, earning another $50,000 prize.

The two Powerball tickets combined for $100,000 in winnings.

Scratch-off wins spread across five more counties

Several additional New Jersey retailers appeared on the lottery’s weekly list, with winning tickets ranging from $10,000 to $30,000.

In Ocean County, a Crossword Bonanza ticket sold at Country Farms, 500 Washington Avenue, Suite 1, in Point Pleasant Beach, won $25,000 on October 5.

Essex County recorded a $30,000 LOTERIA prize on October 8 at First Avenue Deli, located at 22 First Avenue in Bloomfield.

Middlesex County had two winning tickets. A $1,000,000 Payday scratch-off sold at Santi 4D Multiservices, 418 Smith Street in Perth Amboy, produced a $10,000 prize on October 6. Two days later, a Ruby 7’s ticket sold at South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson Street in South River, earned another $10,000.

Somerset County rounded out the list with a $10,000 prize from a $100 Million Diamond Dazzler scratch-off sold October 11 at Weis Markets #230, located at 315 Route 206 in Hillsborough.

New Jersey Lottery reports $5.8M in top prizes

The 11 winning tickets were sold across nine New Jersey counties, with prizes totaling $5,819,183.

The weekly results included major payouts from draw games such as Mega Millions, Powerball and Jersey Cash 5, along with several substantial scratch-off prizes.

The largest single payout was the $3 million Jersey Riches ticket sold in Newton, followed by the $2 million Mega Millions ticket from Bayville.

Players can check results and game information through the official New Jersey Lottery website.

The winning tickets add to recent New Jersey Lottery payouts and lottery winners across the Garden State.