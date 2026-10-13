A dispute inside a Bronx business turned violent when a man allegedly threw a rock at an elderly customer

Bronx, NY — A 68-year-old man was struck in the mouth with a rock during an argument inside a Bronx business, leaving him injured and prompting an NYPD search for the suspect who fled the scene.

The assault happened Sunday, September 27, at approximately 2 p.m. inside a commercial establishment at 700 Exterior Street, within the NYPD’s 44th Precinct.

Photo: 68-year-old man hit in mouth with rock during dispute at bronx business

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, the victim became involved in a verbal dispute with an unidentified man before the confrontation turned violent.

The suspect allegedly threw a rock at the 68-year-old, striking him in the mouth and causing pain and swelling.

Victim hospitalized after Bronx assault

Following the attack, the unidentified man fled the business on foot in an unknown direction.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln for treatment.

The injured man was listed in stable condition.

Police have not disclosed what sparked the argument or whether the victim and suspect knew each other before the encounter.

NYPD seeks suspect in attack on elderly man

The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying and locating the individual responsible for the September 27 assault.

Investigators have not announced an arrest or released additional details about the suspect’s identity.

The attack occurred in the 44th Precinct, which serves part of the Bronx.

How to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect or the assault is encouraged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the department’s NYPD Crime Stoppers social media account.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The incident adds to recent Bronx crime investigations involving assaults and New York City public safety.