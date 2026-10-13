Mocha, a four-year-old longhaired dachshund recovering from paralysis, is available for adoption through Second Chance Pet Adoption League in northern New Jersey.

Four-year-old Mocha arrived at a North Jersey animal rescue unable to walk, but months of rehabilitation have helped the 15-pound dachshund take her first steps toward recovery.

NEW JERSEY — A little dachshund named Mocha is getting a second chance at walking, and now she needs a family willing to give her a permanent home.

The 4-year-old longhaired dapple dachshund arrived at Second Chance Pet Adoption League completely paralyzed. After months of rest and rehabilitation, Mocha has started standing and taking steps on her own.

Her recovery is still a work in progress, but rescuers say her playful personality and determination have made her a favorite among the small dogs awaiting adoption.

From paralysis to taking her first steps

Photo: paralyzed dachshund learning to walk again searches for forever home in new jersey

Mocha suffers from intervertebral disc disease, commonly known as IVDD, a spinal condition that can cause weakness, mobility problems and paralysis in dogs.

When she first arrived at the rescue, she could not walk.

Today, she can sometimes stand and move independently, although her coordination remains limited. Slippery floors are especially challenging, and when she gets excited, she may drag her back legs instead of walking.

Despite those limitations, Mocha enjoys playing with squeaky toys and wrestling with other small dogs.

Rescuers credit her playtime with another dog named Reeses as an important part of her physical rehabilitation.

Special needs, but plenty of personality

Mocha weighs approximately 15 pounds and has her own wheelchair for longer walks, although she prefers trying to move around independently inside the house.

Her future family will need to prevent her from climbing stairs or jumping off furniture to reduce the risk of further injury.

She also requires assistance when using the bathroom because she cannot consistently support herself in the proper position.

According to the rescue, Mocha is no longer incontinent and does well with a regular bathroom routine, although occasional accidents remain possible.

She has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and is otherwise described as healthy.

Rescue hopes someone will give Mocha a chance

Second Chance Pet Adoption League recently celebrated eight adoptions in one week, including two other dachshunds named Jax and Mister.

Mocha is now the rescue’s remaining dachshund awaiting a home.

Although her mobility challenges have made finding an adopter more difficult, rescuers say she is affectionate, loves giving kisses and enjoys the company of other small dogs.

They hope her strength and coordination will continue improving, but prospective adopters should be prepared to accommodate her long-term mobility needs.

How to adopt Mocha

Anyone interested in meeting Mocha in northern New Jersey can contact Second Chance Pet Adoption League by emailing njwoof@cs.com.

The rescue encourages potential adopters to consider dogs with disabilities, who can make loving companions with the right care and accommodations.