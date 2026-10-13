Breaking: Shooting in Mount Holly, Streets Closed as Police Investigate

Mount Holly police are investigating a reported shooting near Pine and Mill Streets in Burlington County, with no known gunshot injuries or ongoing threat to the public.

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Police are investigating a reported shooting near the intersection of Pine and Mill Streets in Mount Holly Township, prompting temporary road closures while officers examine the scene.

The Mount Holly Township Police Department announced the investigation Tuesday, October 13, and advised residents and motorists to avoid the immediate area.

According to Police Chief Clifford Spencer, there are no known injuries resulting from gunfire and no known ongoing threat to the public.

Police secure area around Pine and Mill Streets

Officers temporarily closed the area surrounding the reported shooting while conducting their investigation.

Police have not disclosed what led to the incident, whether a suspect has been identified or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

Authorities also have not confirmed whether shots were fired at a person, vehicle or building.

Investigation remains active

The department said additional information would be released as it becomes available and is appropriate to share.

Residents and drivers were asked to avoid Pine and Mill Streets until police reopen the area.

The status of the road closures has not been updated in the department’s initial announcement.