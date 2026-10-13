Insurance adjuster accused of stealing nearly $1M in fake accident claim scam

Pennsylvania prosecutors say the suspect created a phony law firm and used fabricated medical records to secure a massive payout

Harrisburg, PA — A former insurance claims adjuster is accused of orchestrating an elaborate fraud scheme that siphoned nearly $1 million from a Lancaster County-based insurance company by creating a fake law firm and submitting fraudulent accident claim documents, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Tuesday.

Glenn Allen Johnson, of Indiana, and his company, Elite Injury Representatives LLC, face multiple felony charges after investigators uncovered an alleged scheme involving fabricated medical records, false statements and a $949,639 insurance payout.

Johnson was arrested last week in Indiana and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges of corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by deception, insurance fraud and forgery.

Claims adjuster allegedly created fake law firm

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Johnson was working as a claims adjuster for Donegal Insurance during 2024 and 2025 when he allegedly created Elite Injury Representatives LLC.

Investigators said the business was designed to appear to be a legitimate law firm representing an injured client in an accident claim.

Johnson allegedly used his position at Donegal to manipulate an insurance claim assigned to him, entering fraudulent documents into the company’s claims system.

Those documents included fabricated medical records and notes describing conversations between Johnson and the supposed injured party.

Investigators also believe Johnson authored a demand letter seeking payment on behalf of the purported client.

Insurance company issues massive payment

Based on the documentation submitted in the accident claim, Donegal Insurance issued a payment of $949,639.54 to Elite Injury Representatives.

Investigators allege Johnson was responsible for creating the fraudulent information that prompted the payment.

The alleged scheme came under scrutiny during an investigation that ultimately resulted in a presentation of evidence before the 55th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

The grand jury’s findings led to felony charges against Johnson and his company.

Attorney General Sunday said insurance fraud affects more than the businesses directly targeted.

“This kind of criminal conduct is theft and fraud that leads to higher insurance premiums for law-abiding citizens,” Sunday said.

Indiana man arrested and faces extradition

Johnson was taken into custody in Indiana last week following the investigation.

He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, where he will face the criminal charges.

The attorney general’s office has not provided a date for his initial Pennsylvania court appearance.

Sunday credited investigators, grand jurors and law enforcement partners in Indiana for their work on the case.

“I commend our investigators, the grand jurors, and our out-of-state partners for holding the defendant accountable for this elaborate scheme,” Sunday said.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Kristyne Crist of the Insurance Fraud Section will prosecute the case.

Johnson and his company are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case is among the latest Pennsylvania fraud investigations involving alleged financial crimes and insurance fraud. Additional information about the state’s enforcement efforts is available through the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.