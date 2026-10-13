A 34-year-old man was found dead from stab wounds in Northwest DC as detectives seek help identifying an individual caught on camera

Washington, DC — A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in Northwest DC during the early-morning hours of September 25, and police are now asking the public to help identify a person of interest captured on surveillance video in connection with the homicide.

Osmen Misael Garcia Bonilla, 34, of Northwest DC, was identified as the victim of the fatal stabbing, which investigators determined occurred in the 1300 block of Park Road NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Photo: person of interest sought after 34-year-old man stabbed to death in dc

Officers responding to a stabbing report around 2:11 a.m. found Garcia Bonilla suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 3400 block of 13th Street NW.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded, but Garcia Bonilla showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim found on 13th Street after Park Road stabbing

Third District officers were dispatched to 13th Street NW during the early-morning hours after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they located Garcia Bonilla suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency medical personnel responded and determined that the victim had died.

Investigators subsequently established that the stabbing occurred nearby in the 1300 block of Park Road NW.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the confrontation, whether Garcia Bonilla knew the person responsible or how he came to be found on 13th Street.

Surveillance video captures person of interest

The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images and video of a person of interest who may have information connected to the homicide.

The individual was captured on a security camera, and detectives are hoping someone recognizes the person.

Police have not publicly identified the individual or announced any arrests in connection with Garcia Bonilla’s death.

The surveillance video released by investigators is available for public viewing.

MPD is urging anyone who recognizes the person of interest not to approach or confront the individual.

DC police offer $25K reward for homicide information

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide in the District.

Anyone who recognizes the person shown in the video or has information about the fatal stabbing can contact police at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be submitted by texting 50411.

The investigation adds to ongoing Washington DC crime cases involving homicides and fatal stabbings.

The investigation remains active.