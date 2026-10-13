New Jersey Senior Loses $21,000 in Bitcoin Scam, Police Recover $15,500 Before It Reaches California

An elderly woman giving her credit card while on the phone

An 81-year-old Washington Township woman was tricked by scammers impersonating federal investigators, but a cash shipment was intercepted before the suspects could collect another $15,500.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — An 81-year-old Gloucester County woman lost approximately $21,000 in a cryptocurrency scam after fraudsters posing as federal investigators convinced her that her bank accounts had been hacked, according to police.

The scammers also persuaded the Washington Township resident to withdraw another $15,500 in cash and prepare it for shipment to California.

That money was recovered after the package was intercepted at a UPS facility in Lawnside, preventing the suspects from obtaining the additional funds.

The Washington Township Police Department said officers investigated the elaborate fraud scheme Friday evening.

Scammers impersonated federal investigators

Police said the scheme began when a caller identified himself as an investigator with the Federal Trade Commission and claimed the woman’s bank accounts had been compromised.

The caller told her federal authorities were investigating the supposed breach.

To make the story appear legitimate, the scammers claimed that multiple federal officials and agencies were involved, including the U.S. Treasury Department, U.S. Marshals Service and Social Security Administration.

The suspects also used the names Jason Smith, whom they described as a Treasury official, and an alleged attorney general named Jaime Song.

Police emphasized that those identities and government affiliations were claims made by the scammers, not verified credentials.

Over several days, the suspects convinced the woman that transferring money was necessary to cooperate with the purported investigation.

UPS package containing cash intercepted in South Jersey

After persuading the victim to convert approximately $21,000 into Bitcoin, the scammers instructed her to withdraw $15,500 in cash.

They directed her to hide the money inside a package containing books and ship it to an address in California.

The suspects promised that all the funds would be returned once their supposed investigation was completed.

When a UPS driver arrived to collect the package, the woman told the driver that it contained cash.

The shipment was subsequently intercepted at a UPS facility in Lawnside, allowing authorities to recover the entire $15,500 before it reached California.

Police believe the Bitcoin funds have been lost.

Officer helps victim recognize elaborate deception

Investigators said one of the most troubling aspects of the case was how thoroughly the scammers had convinced the woman that their instructions were legitimate.

Officer Kyle Fisler spent time explaining the fraud to the resident, who initially believed she was assisting an actual federal investigation.

According to police, she needed considerable reassurance before accepting that the purported government officials were impostors.

Detectives continue investigating the scheme.

Police warn residents about government impersonation scams

The incident highlights a common tactic used by financial scammers who impersonate government agencies to frighten victims into transferring money.

Legitimate federal investigators do not require people to convert their savings into cryptocurrency or conceal cash inside packages to protect bank accounts.

Residents who receive suspicious calls claiming to involve federal investigations should independently contact the agency through an official telephone number rather than following instructions from an unsolicited caller.

Anyone who suspects a similar scam should contact local police before sending money.