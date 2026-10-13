75-Year-Old Woman Struck by SUV in Medford Grocery Store Parking Lot

A 20-year-old Medford driver struck an elderly pedestrian outside Murphy’s Market on Stokes Road, sending the woman to the hospital with complaints of pain.

MEDFORD, NJ — A 75-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by an SUV in the parking lot of Murphy’s Market in Medford Township on Monday afternoon, October 5.

According to the Medford Township Police Department, police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to Murphy’s Market at 666 Stokes Road at approximately 2:15 p.m. following a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers arrived to find that a black Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Azar Harris, 20, of Medford, had struck the pedestrian in front of the grocery store.

Elderly pedestrian transported to hospital

The victim, identified by police as Christine Hunt, 75, of Medford Lakes, was transported to a hospital after complaining of pain.

Police did not disclose the nature or severity of her injuries or provide an update on her condition.

The incident occurred within the supermarket’s parking lot, although authorities did not specify whether Hunt was walking toward the entrance or returning to her vehicle.

Police investigating circumstances of crash

The Medford Township Police Department is investigating the collision.

Authorities have not announced any charges or summonses against the driver and have not indicated whether speed, driver inattention or another factor contributed to the crash.

No additional injuries were reported in the department’s initial release.