Maryland Drug Suspect Arrested With Gun in Elkton, Released Without Bail Following Court Hearing

An Elkton man facing multiple drug and firearm charges was released on his own recognizance one day after police arrested him in a trafficking investigation.

Elkton police charged a 29-year-old man with multiple drug trafficking and firearm offenses before a District Court judge released him on his own recognizance one day after his arrest.

ELKTON, MD — A Maryland man arrested on serious drug trafficking and firearm charges was released without having to post bail Tuesday, October 13, following a court hearing, despite initially being ordered held without bond.

Dakeem A. Hunt, 29, of Elkton, was arrested Monday, October 12, by the Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit following an investigation into suspected drug dealing in and around the Elkton area.

Police reported seizing evidence during the investigation and filing multiple narcotics and weapons charges against Hunt.

Suspect faces drug trafficking and firearm charges

According to police, Hunt was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of controlled dangerous substances with a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He also faces a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than cannabis, along with additional drug and firearm offenses.

Investigators did not specify the types or quantities of drugs recovered, the firearm involved or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Judge releases suspect after initial no-bond order

Following his arrest, Hunt was initially ordered held without bond.

However, during an October 13 bail review hearing before a Maryland District Court judge, Hunt was released on his own recognizance.

The decision allowed Hunt to leave custody without posting a monetary bond, subject to any conditions imposed by the court.

Police did not identify the judge or disclose the reasoning behind the release decision.

State criminal intelligence network assisted investigation

The investigation received support from the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, a statewide initiative that helps law enforcement agencies share intelligence and coordinate investigations targeting criminal organizations.

The Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy provides grant funding and strategic assistance to participating agencies.

Police have not announced whether additional arrests are expected in connection with the investigation.

Hunt’s charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.