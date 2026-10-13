Firefighters from Harrison, Kearny and Newark responded to a burning tractor-trailer and ignited fuel spill along westbound Interstate 280 in Harrison on October 13, 2026.

Firefighters from Harrison, Kearny and Newark responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 280 Tuesday, where flames engulfed the truck and burning fuel spread along the concrete median.

HARRISON, NJ — A tractor-trailer caught fire following a crash on westbound Interstate 280 in Harrison Tuesday, October 13, sending flames through the truck and trailer as burning fuel spread along the highway’s concrete median.

The Harrison Fire Department reported that its Tour 3 crews responded to the accident and encountered both the tractor and trailer burning.

Firefighters also discovered a fuel spill that had ignited, creating an additional hazard as flames extended along the median barrier.

Three fire departments respond to highway blaze

Photo: tractor-trailer erupts in flames on route 280 in harrison, burning fuel spreads along highway median

Harrison firefighters were joined by the Kearny Fire Department and Newark Fire Department, which provide automatic mutual aid for emergencies along Route 280.

Crews from all three departments operated at the scene to address the burning vehicle and fuel spill.

The department did not specify what caused the tractor-trailer to crash or whether other vehicles were involved.

Injuries and traffic impacts not immediately reported

Officials did not provide information about injuries, the truck’s cargo or the amount of fuel spilled onto the roadway.

The department also did not indicate how long firefighting operations continued or whether westbound lanes were closed during the response.

The cause of the crash and fire has not been announced.