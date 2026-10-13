Manchester Fire Chief Killed in New Jersey Turnpike Construction Zone Hit-and-Run, Edison Driver Charged With Manslaughter

Brian Flanagan, 47, of Manchester Township, was killed October 13, 2026, after an SUV entered a New Jersey Turnpike construction zone in Edison and struck him.

A 47-year-old construction worker was struck and killed by an SUV that entered a closed section of the New Jersey Turnpike in Edison early Tuesday morning. The driver allegedly fled and now faces three felony charges.

EDISON, NJ — A 47-year-old Manchester Township man working inside a marked construction zone on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed by an SUV early Tuesday morning, October 13, and an Edison man has been arrested on charges including first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

Brian Flanagan, 47, of Manchester, was working within a two-lane closure on the Turnpike’s southbound outer roadway in Edison Township, Middlesex County, when a GMC SUV entered the construction zone and struck him, according to New Jersey State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 3:52 a.m. near milepost 87.7.

Flanagan suffered fatal injuries in the crash

The Manchester Police Department put out this statement:

Chief Antonio Ellis and the members of the Manchester Township Police Department and Manchester Township Division of Emergency Services extend our deepest condolences following the recent passing of Brian Flanagan, who proudly served as Chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company. Throughout his years of service, Brian held multiple roles and dedicated much of his life to serving others. He was a true public servant whose commitment to his community and passion for helping those in need left a lasting impact on Manchester Township and beyond. Many of our police officers and emergency services personnel had the privilege of working alongside Brian for years, responding to emergencies and serving our community together. His dedication, professionalism, and friendship will be remembered by those who had the honor of working with him.

Police said the GMC driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

Edison man arrested on aggravated manslaughter charge

Investigators subsequently identified the driver as Anthony Bernardi, 40, of Edison.

Bernardi was arrested and charged with three offenses:

First-degree aggravated manslaughter.

Second-degree vehicular homicide.

Second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in fatal injuries.

Authorities said Bernardi was being lodged in the Middlesex County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Police did not disclose how investigators identified Bernardi or how much time elapsed between the collision and his arrest.

Fatal crash occurred inside marked lane closure

The crash happened in an active work zone where two lanes had been closed to traffic.

Flanagan was working inside the designated construction area when the SUV entered the closure, according to the preliminary investigation.

State Police have not released information about the specific construction project, the victim’s employer or what caused the driver to enter the closed lanes.

Investigators also have not announced whether impairment, speed or distracted driving contributed to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bernardi’s charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.