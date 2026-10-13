Police Raid Sicklerville Cigar Shop, Seize Marijuana, Kratom and Cash in Drug Investigation

Police activity on street - drriver being pulled over

A month-long undercover investigation led to a narcotics raid at Al’s Cigar Shop in Winslow Township, where police arrested a suspect and recovered suspected illegal drug proceeds.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ — A Sicklerville cigar shop was raided Tuesday, October 13, following a month-long undercover investigation into suspected illegal marijuana sales, resulting in an arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.

Detectives from the Winslow Township Police Department, assisted by the Gloucester Township Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, executed a narcotics search warrant at Al’s Cigar Shop, 542 Cross Keys Road, in the Sicklerville section of Camden County.

Police said investigators recovered a large quantity of marijuana, kratom and U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from illegal marijuana sales.

Abdoalrhaman Mohsin was arrested and charged with multiple narcotics-related offenses.

Undercover officers investigate suspected drug sales

According to police, the raid followed approximately one month of investigative work targeting suspected unlawful marijuana distribution at the business.

Detectives used undercover officers and confidential informants to gather evidence before obtaining the search warrant.

The Gloucester Township Police Department assisted Winslow detectives throughout the investigation and during Tuesday’s operation.

Authorities did not disclose the total weight of the marijuana and kratom seized or the amount of cash recovered.

Suspect arrested following search

Mohsin was taken into custody in connection with the investigation, although police did not specify his age, hometown or the individual charges filed against him.

Investigators also did not indicate whether the cigar shop would remain open or whether additional arrests were anticipated.

While marijuana possession and regulated cannabis sales are legal under certain circumstances in New Jersey, businesses must comply with state licensing requirements to sell recreational cannabis.

Police described the sales under investigation as illegal.

The Winslow Township Police Department thanked Gloucester Township investigators for their assistance, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between local law enforcement agencies.

The charges against Mohsin are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.