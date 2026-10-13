Lucky bergen county ticket nails $50k powerball prize

Bergenfield liquor store sells winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing

Bergenfield, NJ — A lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket sold at a Bergen County liquor store has scored a $50,000 Powerball prize, bringing a sizable lottery payday to Bergenfield following Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Portland Wine and Liquors, located at 22 Portland Avenue in Bergenfield, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The ticket was among the top prizes reported statewide for the week of October 5 through October 11, with the $50,000 win coming from the Saturday, October 10 Powerball drawing.

Bergenfield liquor store sells $50K winner

Portland Wine and Liquors was identified as the retailer that sold the $50,000 Powerball ticket, giving Bergen County one of the week’s notable lottery wins.

The Bergenfield ticket was one of two $50,000 Powerball winners listed in the lottery’s weekly prize report.

The other winning ticket came from the Wednesday, October 7 drawing and was sold at R&R Mini Market, located at 71 Gregory Avenue in Passaic.

Together, the two Powerball tickets accounted for $100,000 in prizes during the week.

The lottery’s report did not specify the winning number combination matched by the Bergenfield ticket.

Bergen County joins major lottery winning week

The Bergenfield Powerball prize was part of a week that produced 11 New Jersey Lottery tickets worth at least $10,000 each.

Among the largest payouts was a $3 million Jersey Riches scratch-off ticket sold at a Walmart in Newton, Sussex County.

Another ticket purchased at Country Food Market in Bayville, Ocean County, landed a $2 million Mega Millions prize.

Hudson County also recorded a major win when a Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Jersey City captured a $434,183 jackpot.

The Bergenfield Powerball ticket added another $50,000 to the statewide total, helping push the reported prizes beyond $5.8 million.

Powerball players encouraged to check tickets

Players who purchased Powerball tickets for the October 10 drawing can review results through the official New Jersey Lottery website.

The Bergenfield win adds to recent New Jersey Lottery payouts and brings another notable ticket to Bergen County.

It also joins the latest group of lottery winners announced across New Jersey.