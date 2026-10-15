Police finally caught up with a man wanted in a January restaurant shooting, and he allegedly had a loaded gun.

GREENBELT, MD – A man wanted in connection with a shooting inside a Greenbelt restaurant in January spent months avoiding arrest before police finally caught up with him Monday. When officers took Karim Joshua Thomas into custody, they allegedly found him carrying a loaded handgun and suspected drugs.

Thomas was apprehended October 12 by the Greenbelt Police Department’s Special Assignment Team, more than eight months after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. The investigation stemmed from a January 5 non-contact shooting inside the Hook & Reel restaurant.

The arrest ends a lengthy search that began after investigators secured a warrant in February. According to the department, Thomas had managed to avoid capture until officers located him this week.

Photo: loaded gun and drugs found after greenbelt police capture long-wanted shooting suspect

Restaurant Shooting Suspect Evaded Police Since February

The January shooting at Hook & Reel launched an investigation that eventually led detectives to identify Thomas as a suspect.

Police described the incident as a non-contact shooting, indicating that no one was struck by gunfire. The department did not disclose what led to the shooting or provide additional details about what happened inside the restaurant.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant in February, but Thomas remained at large for approximately eight months.

In an official statement posted Monday, the Greenbelt Police Department said its Special Assignment Team had successfully located and apprehended Thomas.

“After a thorough investigation, detectives had obtained an arrest warrant in February, however Thomas had avoided capture until this week,” the department said.

The arrest marks a significant development in the months-old shooting investigation in Maryland.

Loaded Handgun and Suspected Drugs Found During Arrest

The investigation took another turn when officers allegedly discovered Thomas had a loaded handgun and controlled dangerous substances, commonly referred to as CDS, when he was arrested.

“At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a loaded handgun and CDS,” police said in their announcement.

Authorities did not specify the type or quantity of drugs allegedly recovered or identify the handgun.

The department also did not disclose the specific criminal charges Thomas faces, whether additional charges were filed following Monday’s arrest, or his current custody status.

Greenbelt police praised the officers involved in bringing the months-long search to an end.

“The safe apprehension of this armed and dangerous individual reflects the teamwork and professionalism of our officers,” the department said.

Police added that they were “extremely proud of the work they do everyday to protect our community.”

Thomas’s arrest brings an important development in the January restaurant shooting case, although the criminal proceedings remain unresolved. The allegations against him have not been proven in court.