One forgotten lottery ticket delivers $50k surprise to maryland businessman

He celebrated a $5K win before realizing another ticket was worth ten times as much.

CLINTON, MD – A Maryland man who decided to play the lottery more often during his birthday month walked away with $55,000 in winnings, but nearly overlooked the biggest prize. Charles Watkins of Clinton initially celebrated a $5,000 Pick 5 win before discovering another ticket tucked among his plays was worth $50,000.

Watkins, a Prince George’s County resident with a long list of business ventures, considers September his lucky month because his birthday falls on September 13. He stepped up his lottery playing throughout the month, collecting smaller wins before hitting two substantial prizes in the September 27 drawing.

The entrepreneur claimed his $50,000 top prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters on October 9, still amazed by the discovery he made days after the drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Royal Farms store in Camp Springs.

Maryland Man Celebrates $5K Win Before Discovering Much Bigger Prize

The excitement started when Watkins checked one of his Pick 5 tickets several days after the September 27 drawing.

His box bet had won $5,000, giving him plenty of reason to celebrate. But he hadn’t bothered checking another ticket that would turn out to be worth considerably more.

“I didn’t even know I hit until a few days later, I checked my box ticket first and it was a $5,000 win,” Watkins told Maryland Lottery officials.

“I was happy about that and wasn’t even paying attention to my straight ticket.”

When Watkins finally examined his $1 straight Pick 5 ticket, he discovered it had matched the winning numbers for a $50,000 top prize.

That brought his combined winnings from the two tickets to $55,000, turning an already successful birthday month into an unforgettable one.

“I was a bit in shock,” Watkins said while claiming his prize. “It’s a great feeling.”

Lottery Winner Has Five Jobs, Collects Classic Cars and Plans to Keep Hustling

Watkins isn’t planning to use his newfound money to slow down. Quite the opposite.

The Clinton resident has built his working life around several businesses and creative pursuits, and he intends to put his lottery winnings toward expanding those ventures.

According to the Maryland Lottery, Watkins works as a graphic designer, personal trainer, martial arts instructor, mechanic and dancer.

His interests don’t stop there. Watkins also collects antique cars, restores them and sometimes sells them, combining his mechanical skills with his enthusiasm for classic vehicles.

Rather than splurging on a major purchase, he sees the lottery money as an opportunity to invest in the activities that already keep him busy.

“It takes money to make money,” Watkins said.

The winnings will give him additional money to put toward his business operations, although he did not identify a specific expansion project.

Camp Springs Royal Farms Gets Bonus for Selling $50K Winner

The $50,000 ticket was sold at Royal Farms, located at 5200 Auth Road in Camp Springs, a short distance from Watkins’ hometown of Clinton.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the top-prize ticket.

The win adds to a growing list of notable Maryland lottery prizes reported across Prince George’s County, including other five-figure payouts at neighborhood convenience stores and gas stations.

For Watkins, September’s birthday celebrations brought more than he expected. A month of increased lottery playing delivered two major prizes, including one he almost forgot to check.

And with his $55,000 in winnings, the Maryland entrepreneur is already looking toward his next business opportunity.