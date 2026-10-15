Breaking: Philadelphia Police Respond to Barricade Situation After Overnight Violence Leaves New Jersey Man Dead

Police are responding to a barricade situation on Edgewood Street in West Philadelphia following a busy night that included a fatal hit-and-run, a stabbing and a suspected overdose death.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia police are responding to an active barricade situation on the unit block of Edgewood Street in West Philadelphia, adding to a series of serious incidents across the city over the past several hours.

Authorities have designated 60th and Arch Streets as the media staging area while police handle the barricade incident.

Police have not yet disclosed how the situation began, whether anyone is armed or whether any injuries have occurred.

The barricade response follows a busy overnight period that included a fatal hit-and-run involving a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, resident, a stabbing and a suspected overdose death.

Cherry Hill man killed in overnight Philadelphia hit-and-run

A 23-year-old man from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene early Thursday morning, October 15.

Philadelphia police identified the victim as Brendan Casuscelli, 23, of Cherry Hill.

Officers from the 24th District responded to the 4100 block of North Delaware Avenue at approximately 12:53 a.m. and found Casuscelli lying in the roadway with severe head injuries.

Philadelphia Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at approximately 1 a.m.

Investigators discovered multiple tire marks near the victim, but no witnesses had been identified in the preliminary investigation.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved, and no arrests have been announced.

The department’s Crash Investigation Division is investigating.

Man stabbed during fight inside West Philadelphia residence

Police also responded to a stabbing on the 4300 block of Wallace Street in the city’s 16th District.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound to his back after an apparent physical altercation inside a residence.

The victim told investigators he had been fighting with two people he knew when he realized he was bleeding heavily from his back.

He called 911, and responding officers transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

The man’s condition and the identities of the other individuals involved have not been disclosed.

The Southwest Detective Division is investigating.

Suspected overdose death reported on JFK Boulevard

Another death investigation began at approximately 2:31 a.m. Thursday when 9th District officers responded to the 1500 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Police arrived to find Philadelphia Fire Department emergency medical personnel with an individual who had been pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Authorities described the death as a suspected overdose.

The person’s identity has not been released, and the official cause of death has not been established.

The Central Detective Division is handling the investigation.

Police continue barricade response on Edgewood Street

The barricade situation remains the latest developing incident reported by Philadelphia police.

There is no indication from the information released that the barricade is connected to the overnight deaths or stabbing.

Additional details about the police response, any possible suspect and the circumstances surrounding the barricade have not yet been announced.

Philadelphia police respond to an Edgewood Street barricade after a violent night that included a fatal hit-and-run killing a 23-year-old Cherry Hill man.