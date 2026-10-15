Toms river seeks volunteers to provide thanksgiving dinners for homebound seniors

Toms River is seeking volunteers to provide Thanksgiving dinners for homebound seniors. Residents can participate through November 16, 2026.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick and the Toms River Senior Center are asking residents to sponsor holiday meals for homebound seniors, with a November 16 deadline to participate.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Township of Toms River is calling on residents to help make Thanksgiving a little brighter for homebound senior citizens through a holiday meal donation program organized by Mayor Daniel Rodrick and the Toms River Senior Center.

Adopt-a-senior

The township’s Adopt a Homebound Senior for Thanksgiving initiative encourages residents to donate a fully prepared, hot Thanksgiving dinner to help provide food for seniors over the holiday weekend.

The program offers an opportunity for local families, businesses and community members to support older residents who may have difficulty preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Thanksgiving meals include traditional holiday favorites

According to the Toms River Township Government, each donated holiday meal should include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, string beans, cranberry sauce, a biscuit, dessert and apple cider.

The township is also accepting gift cards from ShopRite, Walmart, Wawa and ALDI to support the initiative.

Mayor Rodrick hopes the donations will help ensure that homebound seniors have access to a traditional holiday meal during Thanksgiving weekend, delivered by a smiling face at their door.

Residents have until November 16 to participate

Residents interested in sponsoring a senior or contributing to the program must sign up by November 16, 2026.

Those wishing to participate can contact Maryann at the Toms River Senior Center by calling 732-341-1000, extension 8462.

The Senior Center is located at 652 Garfield Avenue in Toms River.

The township encourages community participation to help make Thanksgiving more enjoyable for seniors who might otherwise go without a holiday dinner.