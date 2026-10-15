Lindenwold Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Brutal Daytime Stabbing Caught on Camera

Prosecutors say surveillance video captured a 34-year-old man leaving his home, repeatedly stabbing a neighbor and returning to his residence before police recovered a bloody knife.

LINDENWOLD, NJ — A 34-year-old Lindenwold man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after authorities say he stabbed another man multiple times Wednesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood.

Sean Hammonds, 34, faces first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The charges were announced Thursday, October 15, by Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy.

Surveillance video captures alleged stabbing

Lindenwold police responded to the intersection of Sussex Drive and Ashbourne Avenue at approximately 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Lindenwold Police Department obtained surveillance footage that allegedly captured Hammonds leaving his residence, attacking the victim and returning to his home.

Authorities said the suspect and victim were familiar with each other from the neighborhood.

Investigators recover knife with suspected blood

During the investigation, detectives recovered a knife with suspected blood on it from Hammonds’ residence.

Police subsequently arrested Hammonds at his home.

He was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility, where he is being held pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Prosecutors have not disclosed a possible motive for the attack or identified the victim.

Police seek additional information

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Iovan Plaza of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-8493 or Detective Ryan Brennan of the Lindenwold Police Department at 856-261-2030.

Tips can also be submitted through CAMDEN.TIPS.

All charges are allegations, and Hammonds is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.