Copper Thief Tears Apart DC Building Walls, Gets Busted After Neighbor Calls 911

Loud noises inside an empty Southeast DC property led police straight to a suspect linked to two burglaries.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 55-year-old man accused of ripping apart walls inside a vacant Southeast DC property to steal copper wiring was caught after a concerned resident heard suspicious noises and called 911. The arrest also led detectives to connect the man to another copper theft at a vacant property nearly two months earlier.

Elrod Mitchell, 55, of Southeast DC, was arrested Tuesday, October 13, after officers responded to the 4000 block of South Capitol Street around 10 a.m. Police say Mitchell had forced his way into an unoccupied property and damaged interior walls while attempting to remove copper wiring.

The break-in came to an abrupt end when someone nearby heard loud noises coming from the building and alerted police. Seventh District officers arrived, located Mitchell inside the property and arrested him on a second-degree burglary charge.

Suspicious Noises Lead Police to Copper Theft Suspect

The arrest began with a 911 call from a concerned citizen who heard unusual activity inside the vacant South Capitol Street building.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s official arrest announcement, the suspect had forced entry and was damaging interior walls to remove copper wiring.

Officers responding to the property found Mitchell at the scene and took him into custody.

Investigators charged him with Burglary Two, the District’s second-degree burglary offense, in connection with the October 13 incident.

Police did not disclose how much copper wiring had been removed or provide an estimated value for the property damage.

The incident was documented under police case number 26146538.

Detectives Link Suspect to Earlier Southeast DC Break-In

Mitchell’s arrest also reopened an investigation into a similar burglary at another vacant property in Southeast DC.

Detectives determined that he was allegedly responsible for a break-in on August 18, when someone forced entry into an unoccupied building around 2:32 p.m. and removed copper wiring.

In that earlier incident, the suspect escaped before responding officers arrived.

After investigating the October arrest, detectives connected Mitchell to the August burglary and brought a second Burglary Two charge against him.

The earlier incident was recorded under case number 26116338.

Both burglaries involved vacant properties and copper wiring, according to the department. Police did not release the precise location of the August break-in.

Two Burglary Charges Follow South Capitol Street Arrest

The arrest brings two separate property crime investigations under one suspect, with Mitchell now accused of burglarizing vacant buildings on different dates.

Copper wiring is frequently targeted in vacant properties because the metal can be sold for scrap, although police did not disclose whether Mitchell intended to sell any wiring allegedly taken in these incidents.

The case adds to ongoing burglary investigations in Washington DC, where vacant structures can become targets for property theft and vandalism.

Police have not announced whether any stolen copper was recovered or disclosed the total financial loss associated with the two incidents.

The department also did not provide information about Mitchell’s custody status following the arrest or any upcoming court appearances.

Both burglary charges are criminal allegations, and Mitchell is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.