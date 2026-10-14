Brick Council Deadlocks Over Replacement for Resigning Member, Mayor Crate Casts Deciding Vote

Brick Township Mayor Lisa Crate casts a deciding vote to appoint Daniel Ward to the council after members split 3–3 over replacing Vincent Minichino.

Daniel Ward was appointed to the Brick Township Council after members split 3–3 over filling the vacancy left by longtime Councilman Vincent Minichino.

BRICK, NJ — A divided Brick Township Council needed Mayor Lisa Crate to break a deadlock over the appointment of a new council member after the resignation of Vincent Minichino, who served on the governing body for seven years.

Daniel Ward was appointed to the vacant seat following a 3–3 vote among the six sitting council members. Crate cast the deciding vote in favor of Ward, allowing his appointment to proceed.

The vacancy carries a term scheduled to expire December 31, 2027.

Council President Derrick Ambrosino announced Minichino’s resignation and acknowledged his seven years of service before the governing body considered candidates submitted by the local Democratic committee.

Three council members oppose Ward’s appointment

Ward was among three nominees submitted to fill the vacancy. The other two candidates were identified during the meeting as Nancy Ellen and Susan Liecker, although the spelling of their names could not be confirmed from the available transcript.

Council members Melissa Travers, Derrick Ambrosino and Steve Feinman voted to appoint Ward.

Council members Perry Albanese, Lisa Reina and Greg Cohen voted against the appointment.

With the council evenly divided, municipal counsel confirmed that the mayor had the authority to break the tie.

Crate voted in favor of Ward, securing his appointment.

Voted in favor Voted against Melissa Travers Perry Albanese Derrick Ambrosino Lisa Reina Steve Feinman Greg Cohen Mayor Lisa Crate — tie-breaker

Ward was subsequently sworn into office and joined the council.

New councilman has planning board and environmental background

During the nomination discussion, Ward was credited with six years of service on the Brick Township Planning Board.

His background also includes involvement with Brick Open Space Savers, participation in the effort to acquire Breton Woods for preservation and volunteer work with Pick Up Brick.

Ward is employed as a chemistry professor at Ocean County College.

His supporters highlighted his experience with local planning and environmental preservation as qualifications for the council position.

Split vote leaves questions about council divisions

The appointment exposed a division among the six council members, with half voting against Ward despite his nomination through the Democratic committee process.

The council members opposing the appointment did not explain their objections during the appointment vote itself, according to the meeting account.

Although Crate’s vote resolved the vacancy, the split shows the competing political positions within Brick’s governing body as Ward begins serving the remainder of Minichino’s term.