Montclair firefighters stop deck fire from spreading into home on elmwood avenue

Montclair firefighters extinguished a deck fire on Elmwood Avenue before flames could spread into the residence. No injuries were reported. Photos by Montclair Fire Dept

Fire crews quickly extinguished flames burning at the rear of a Montclair residence after an occupant evacuated and called 911. No injuries were reported.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Firefighters prevented a deck fire from spreading into a home on Elmwood Avenue in Montclair after an occupant spotted the blaze, evacuated the residence and called 911.

According to the Montclair Fire Department, all companies were dispatched for a reported structure fire.

Engine 1 arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters stretched a hose line around the building and located the fire burning on an exterior deck.

The occupant was already safely outside when crews arrived.

Montclair firefighters extinguished a deck fire on elmwood avenue before flames could spread into the residence. No injuries were reported. Photos by montclair fire dept

Firefighters prevent flames from entering house

Firefighters from Truck 1 opened sections of the deck to check whether flames had spread beneath the structure.

Engine 3 established a water supply from a nearby hydrant while crews attacked the fire.

The flames were quickly extinguished before they could extend into the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The department’s Fire Investigation Unit responded to determine what started the blaze. The cause has not been announced.

Fire department praises homeowner’s quick response

Fire officials credited the occupant with taking appropriate action by immediately leaving the home and notifying emergency services.

The department reminded residents that outdoor fires can quickly spread into homes, particularly when combustible materials are located near exterior walls or railings.

As colder weather approaches, firefighters are urging homeowners to keep grills and fire pits away from structures and properly dispose of smoking materials.

Cigarette butts and other smoking materials should be placed in noncombustible containers rather than flowerpots, planters or mulch beds.