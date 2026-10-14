Man, 31, shot on baltimore street in late-night gunfire

Northwest Baltimore shooting sends victim to hospital as detectives search for answers

Baltimore, MD — A 31-year-old man was wounded in a late-night shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Monday, prompting a police investigation after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Dolfield Avenue.

The shooting was reported around 9:39 p.m. on October 12 in the 3900 block of Dolfield Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Northwest District patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Gunfire reported on Dolfield Avenue

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Dolfield Avenue after receiving a report of shots being fired in the area.

When they arrived, they located the 31-year-old victim and arranged for his transportation to a nearby hospital.

The victim was taken to an area medical facility for treatment.

Police have not released his identity or provided additional details about his condition.

Northwest District detectives investigate shooting

Northwest District detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not released information about what led to the gunfire or whether the victim was specifically targeted.

No suspect description or arrest information was included in the department’s October 13 advisory.

Investigators have also not disclosed whether multiple shots were fired or how many people may have been involved.

Baltimore police seek information from public

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The shooting adds to recent Baltimore investigations involving gun violence and violent crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.