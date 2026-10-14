Three maryland lottery tickets score $50k alongside massive annapolis jackpot

A lucky Multi-Match ticket leads a week of big wins, with $50K prizes also landing in Baltimore, Bethesda and Sykesville

Annapolis, MD — A lucky Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Anne Arundel County has captured a $550,000 Multi-Match jackpot, leading a week in which lottery players across the state collected more than $27.7 million in prizes.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold October 8 at Bella’s Liquors, located at 1376 Cape Saint Claire Road in Annapolis, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The ticket carries an estimated annuity value of $550,000, with a cash option of $300,000.

As of Tuesday, October 13, the jackpot remained unclaimed.

The Maryland Lottery reported that 23 tickets statewide delivered prizes of at least $10,000 during the October 5 through October 11 reporting period.

Annapolis liquor store sells week’s biggest winner

Bella’s Liquors in the Cape Saint Claire area of Annapolis sold the week’s largest winning ticket during the October 8 Multi-Match drawing.

The $550,000 jackpot topped a statewide list of major lottery prizes that included scratch-offs, Powerball, Pick 5 and FAST PLAY games.

The prize offers the ticket holder a choice between the advertised $550,000 annuity and the $300,000 cash option.

Lottery officials encouraged players who purchased Multi-Match tickets at the Annapolis retailer to check their tickets carefully.

The winning ticket had not been presented for payment when the lottery issued its weekly report.

Three Maryland Lottery tickets deliver $50K prizes

Three additional lottery tickets produced $50,000 prizes across Maryland.

In Baltimore City, a Deluxe Crossword 11th Edition scratch-off ticket sold at City Mart and Deli, 101 North Schroeder Street, delivered a $50,000 prize.

Montgomery County recorded another $50,000 winner when a Powerball ticket purchased at Shuvam Beer and Wine, 10313 Westlake Drive in Bethesda, won in the October 7 drawing.

That Powerball prize remained unclaimed as of October 13.

Carroll County also landed a $50,000 prize when a Lightning Cash FAST PLAY ticket was sold October 9 at High’s, 6700 Sykesville Road in Sykesville.

The Sykesville FAST PLAY prize was also unclaimed when the report was released.

Three scratch-offs score $30K across Maryland

The week’s winning tickets included three $30,000 prizes from the 30X Cash scratch-off game.

One ticket was sold at Sheetz, 2045 Bedford Road in Cumberland.

Another came from Shell, 22141 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

The third was sold at Royal Farms, 1261 Liberty Road in Sykesville.

The three scratch-off prizes combined for $90,000 in winnings.

Five Pick 5 tickets hit $25K prizes

Pick 5 players also enjoyed a strong week, with five tickets each delivering $25,000.

Two winning tickets were sold in Baltimore. One was purchased October 7 at Sunoco, 4719 York Road, while another was sold October 8 at Harris Teeter, 3779 Boston Street.

Both Baltimore prizes remained unclaimed as of October 13.

Another $25,000 winner was sold October 10 at JC Liquors, 4856 Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights. That prize also remained unclaimed.

Two other $25,000 tickets had already been claimed. One was sold October 7 at Quick Mart, 2020 Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk, while the other was purchased the same day at Freddie’s Liquor, 7700 Marlboro Pike in Forestville.

Together, the five Pick 5 tickets accounted for $125,000 in prizes.

Scratch-off and FAST PLAY wins spread statewide

Nine additional scratch-off tickets each delivered $10,000 prizes during the reporting period.

Winning retailers included Save-A-Lot on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore, Giant in Burtonsville, Shady Grove Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg, Geresbeck’s in Glen Burnie, Weis in Pasadena and Dash In in Severn.

Additional $10,000 scratch-off prizes were sold at Giant in Silver Spring, Universal Supermarket in Takoma Park and Liberty Circle in Walkersville.

The week also included a $10,000 Cash Tree FAST PLAY ticket sold October 9 at Sheetz, 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills. That prize had been claimed.

A Racetrax ticket worth $18,888 was sold October 7 at Royal Farms, 406 Bowleys Quarters Road in Middle River. The prize remained unclaimed as of October 13.

Maryland Lottery reminds winners to check tickets

The Maryland Lottery reported more than $27.7 million in total prizes statewide during the week, including smaller payouts not listed individually in its major-winners roundup.

Players are encouraged to sign the backs of winning tickets and keep them in a secure location.

Draw game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing date, while FAST PLAY tickets must be claimed within 182 days of purchase.

Prizes worth more than $25,000 must be claimed at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which operates by appointment only.

Players can find additional instructions through the lottery’s How to Claim page or arrange a visit using its appointment scheduling system.

The latest prizes add to recent Maryland Lottery wins across Anne Arundel County, Baltimore and communities throughout the state.