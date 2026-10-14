Nearly 21 years after Steven Andrew Kachonik was found dead in the woods, state police are still searching for answers

Loyalhanna Township, PA — A Pennsylvania hunter who vanished during a November hunting trip nearly 21 years ago was found shot to death beneath his tree stand in a wooded area of Westmoreland County, and investigators are renewing their appeal for information that could finally solve the killing.

Steven Andrew Kachonik was discovered dead on November 13, 2005, after failing to return home from a hunting trip the previous day.

Photo: two decades after pennsylvania hunter was killed, detectives seek new leads

The Pennsylvania State Police’s Kiski Valley Criminal Investigation Unit continues to investigate his death as a homicide and is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.

Hunter failed to return home from November trip

Kachonik went hunting on November 12, 2005, but never returned home that evening.

At approximately 9 p.m., concerned family members contacted Pennsylvania State Police to report him missing.

The following morning, around 7:10 a.m., Kachonik was discovered dead beneath his portable tree stand in a wooded area of Loyalhanna Township.

The location was approximately one-eighth of a mile west of Route 981 and half a mile south of Robinson Road.

Investigators determined that Kachonik had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Cold case remains unsolved nearly 21 years later

The circumstances surrounding Kachonik’s death remain the focus of an ongoing homicide investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police have not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest in connection with the killing.

Authorities have also not disclosed what led to the shooting or whether investigators believe Kachonik was deliberately targeted.

The case remains open as detectives continue searching for information that could establish who was responsible.

The renewed public appeal comes as the 21st anniversary of Kachonik’s death approaches in November.

Pennsylvania State Police offer $5K reward

State police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a resolution of Kachonik’s homicide.

Anyone with information about the November 2005 shooting is encouraged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.

Tips can also be submitted through the Pennsylvania State Police toll-free tip line at 1-800-472-8477 or through the online tip submission system.

State police said callers may be eligible for a cash reward when information leads to an arrest, helps solve a cold case or results in the location of a wanted or missing person.

The agency noted that reward payments are not funded by taxpayers.

The investigation remains active, with detectives hoping new information will bring answers to a homicide that has remained unsolved for more than two decades.

The case is among the longstanding Pennsylvania investigations involving cold cases and homicides.