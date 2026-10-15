Someone scored $50k in powerball at this manhattan corner store

Lucky Corner lived up to its name with a five-figure Powerball winner.

MANHATTAN, NY – A Manhattan store called Lucky Corner just lived up to its name in a big way, selling a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Monday night’s drawing. The New York Lottery confirmed the winning sale Wednesday, putting the Upper West Side business among three retailers statewide that sold third-prize tickets.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky Corner, located at 200 West 96th Street in Manhattan. The store sits in a busy residential and commercial section of the Upper West Side, where someone purchased a ticket that turned into a five-figure prize.

The October 12 drawing produced three $50,000 third-prize tickets across New York, according to lottery officials. The other two were sold in Howard Beach, Queens, and Valhalla in Westchester County.

Lucky Corner Scores a $50K Powerball Hit

The Manhattan retailer’s name couldn’t be more fitting after Monday’s drawing, which delivered a $50,000 prize to a ticket sold at the West 96th Street business.

Under Powerball’s official prize structure, a third-prize ticket wins $50,000 by matching four of the five white balls along with the red Powerball.

The winning numbers for Monday, October 12, were 22, 28, 38, 51 and 69, with Powerball 9. The Power Play multiplier was 3X, though the New York Lottery identified the Lucky Corner ticket as a $50,000 winner.

Lottery officials did not disclose when the ticket was purchased or provide additional information about the person holding it.

The prize represents one of three identical third-tier Powerball wins reported in New York for the drawing, with the winning tickets collectively worth $150,000.

Manhattan Powerball Ticket Adds to New York’s Winning Night

Monday’s Powerball drawing didn’t produce a jackpot winner, allowing the top prize to continue growing ahead of the next drawing.

Still, three New York tickets came away with $50,000 prizes, giving the state a notable showing in the game’s third-prize category.

The New York Lottery conducts Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. Each play involves selecting five white-ball numbers from 1 to 69 and a red Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Winners of New York Lottery draw games generally have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, giving the Manhattan ticket holder until October 12, 2027, to submit a claim.

The Lottery contributed $3.6 billion to New York public schools during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, according to the agency.