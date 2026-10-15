Two teens on moped rob dc scooter riders, get caught before they can get away

Two 18-year-olds allegedly threatened scooter riders before police caught up with them and recovered the stolen property.

WASHINGTON, DC – Two teenagers riding a moped allegedly targeted people traveling on a scooter in Northwest DC, threatened them with what appeared to be a weapon and stole their belongings before police caught up with the suspects nearby. Both 18-year-olds were arrested, and officers recovered the victims’ stolen property.

The robbery unfolded around 9:48 p.m. Monday, October 12, near Columbia Road and Harvard Street Northwest. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects approached the scooter riders on a moped and demanded their belongings.

One victim initially refused to surrender the property, prompting one of the suspects to gesture as though he was carrying a weapon. The victims then complied, and the pair fled on their moped, setting off a police search that ended with both suspects in custody.

Moped Getaway Falls Apart After Northwest DC Robbery

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department Third District responded to the robbery report and began searching the surrounding neighborhood.

The suspects didn’t get far. While canvassing the area, officers located two individuals believed to be responsible and arrested them.

Investigators recovered property belonging to the victims from the suspects, according to the department’s Wednesday announcement.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Dylan Dion Boney, 18, of Southeast DC, and Darnell Nathan, 18, of Northwest DC.

Both were charged with robbery involving force and violence in connection with the October 12 incident.

The police statement did not specify what property was taken or whether either victim suffered injuries during the encounter.

One Suspect Faces Additional Gun and Ammunition Charges

While both teenagers face robbery charges, Nathan is also accused of several firearms offenses stemming from the investigation.

In addition to robbery involving force and violence, Nathan was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Boney faces a robbery involving force and violence charge.

The robbery began with the suspects allegedly using the threat of a weapon to force compliance, but the department’s announcement did not specify which suspect made the gesture or whether a firearm was displayed during the encounter.

The arrests mark a quick resolution to the initial search following the Northwest DC street robbery, with officers recovering the victims’ belongings shortly after responding.

The incident was documented under Metropolitan Police Department case number 26146375.

Both defendants face criminal allegations that have not been proven in court. Police did not disclose their custody status or upcoming court dates in the initial announcement.