One staten island ticket just turned into a lottery payday

One lucky TAKE 5 ticket turned an Amboy Road purchase into a five-figure payday.

STATEN ISLAND, NY – A Staten Island gift shop just became a lucky stop for one New York Lottery player after selling a TAKE 5 ticket worth $29,482 in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Romi Cards & Gifts on Amboy Road, according to lottery officials.

The store, located at 3161 Amboy Road, sold the top-prize-winning ticket for the October 13 TAKE 5 Evening drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers needed to capture the game’s top prize.

The New York Lottery announced the winning sale Wednesday, October 14, bringing a nearly $30,000 lottery win to the Staten Island neighborhood. The announcement did not indicate whether the prize had been claimed.

Amboy Road Gift Shop Lands Big TAKE 5 Win

Romi Cards & Gifts has joined the list of New York businesses selling top-prize lottery tickets, this time delivering a $29,482 win from a single evening drawing.

Unlike Powerball and Mega Millions, TAKE 5 offers smaller jackpots with drawings twice daily, giving players two chances each day to match all five numbers.

Players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39. The midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m., while the evening drawing is held at 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s winning ticket matched all five numbers, securing the top prize available for that drawing.

The announcement did not specify whether the winning numbers were selected by the player or generated automatically.

Staten Island Lottery Ticket Has One Year to Be Claimed

Under New York Lottery rules, draw-game prizes can be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

That gives the holder of the winning Staten Island ticket until October 13, 2027, to claim the $29,482 prize.

The winning sale adds to the growing collection of lottery prizes reported across New York, with neighborhood convenience stores, gift shops and other retailers regularly selling valuable tickets.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, continuing its role as a major source of education funding.

Players can check their tickets and find prize-claim information through the Lottery’s official website.