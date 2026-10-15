Baltimore man shot before sunrise, dies after being rushed to shock trauma

Rogerick Wilkes, 55, was found shot on Old Frederick Road just after 2:30 a.m.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 55-year-old man was shot in Southwest Baltimore early Wednesday morning and died shortly after being rushed to the hospital, leaving homicide detectives searching for answers in the predawn killing. Police identified the victim as Rogerick Wilkes, who was found wounded along Old Frederick Road.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Old Frederick Road around 2:34 a.m. on October 14 after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel transported Wilkes to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Homicide detectives responded to the shooting scene and took over the investigation.

Deadly Gunfire on Old Frederick Road Leaves Baltimore Man Dead

The early-morning shooting brought homicide investigators to a section of Southwest Baltimore as officers worked to determine what happened before Wilkes was found wounded.

According to the department’s official October 14 incident report, officers were dispatched to Old Frederick Road for a reported shooting and located the 55-year-old victim at the scene.

Police have not disclosed what led to the gunfire, how many shots were fired or whether Wilkes knew the person responsible.

Investigators also have not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest in connection with the killing.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, including whether Wilkes was targeted or what may have happened in the moments before police arrived.

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Appeal for Information

The fatal shooting has prompted another homicide investigation in Maryland’s largest city, with detectives asking anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

Police have not released a suspect description or information about a possible motive. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and seek information that could help identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information about Wilkes’ killing is urged to contact Baltimore homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

The investigation remains active, and police have not announced any charges in the case.

The killing adds to the Maryland homicide cases under investigation as detectives work to establish what led to the fatal encounter on Old Frederick Road.