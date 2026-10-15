Powerball payday hits howard beach, $50k winning ticket sold at cross bay boulevard shop

A neighborhood collectibles store just landed a five-figure Powerball win.

HOWARD BEACH, NY – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Howard Beach collectibles store is holding a ticket worth $50,000 after Monday night’s drawing. The New York Lottery confirmed Wednesday that Collectibles USA on Cross Bay Boulevard sold one of three third-prize-winning tickets across the state.

The winning ticket was purchased at Collectibles USA, located at 156-24 Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach, Queens. The store joined two other New York retailers in selling tickets worth $50,000 each for the October 12 Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials announced the winning locations Wednesday, October 14. The announcement did not provide information about the ticket purchaser or indicate whether the prize had been claimed.

Howard Beach Store Lands a Big Powerball Win

The winning sale puts a neighborhood business on the Powerball map, with Collectibles USA becoming one of just three New York retailers to sell a third-prize ticket in Monday’s drawing.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket earned the game’s $50,000 third prize, which is awarded for matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

The official Powerball results show Monday’s winning white-ball numbers were 22, 28, 38, 51 and 69, with Powerball 9.

The drawing also featured a 3X Power Play multiplier, although the Howard Beach ticket was announced as a standard $50,000 winner.

Three New York Stores Share the Powerball Spotlight

Howard Beach wasn’t the only location celebrating a major ticket sale. The New York Lottery also reported $50,000 winning tickets sold at Lucky Corner on West 96th Street in Manhattan and ALVIND NY on Broadway in Valhalla.

Together, the three tickets accounted for $150,000 in third-prize winnings from Monday’s drawing.

Powerball drawings take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. Players select five numbers from 1 through 69 and a red Powerball from 1 through 26.

For the Howard Beach ticket holder, the next step is claiming the prize under New York Lottery rules. Draw-game winnings generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.