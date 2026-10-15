Maryland Lottery Player Wins $500K, Gives Daughter $50K and Saves the Rest for Later

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A Severn woman hit the jackpot ten times in one drawing — and she’s saving most of her winnings for next year.

SEVERN, MD – A Maryland mother who won $50,000 playing the lottery two years ago decided to start buying 10 identical tickets at a time. That decision just delivered a staggering $500,000 payday, and she’s keeping six of those winning tickets at home until next year.

The Severn woman matched all five numbers in the September 27 evening Pick 5 drawing on 10 separate tickets, each worth $50,000. She returned to Maryland Lottery headquarters on October 9 with her husband and daughter, claiming three tickets for herself while giving her daughter another winning ticket.

The family, whose parents are using the aliases Robert and Roberta, has so far collected prizes totaling $200,000, including $150,000 claimed by the mother and $50,000 claimed by her daughter. Another $300,000 in winning tickets remains at home, waiting to be claimed.

Ten Identical Lottery Tickets Turn Into a $500K Windfall

Roberta’s unusual lottery strategy began in January 2024, when she won $50,000 playing Pick 5 numbers inspired by a dream about her father.

That earlier win convinced her to start buying 10 tickets carrying the same number combination, multiplying her potential payout if those numbers ever hit.

More than two years later, the strategy paid off spectacularly.

The September 27 evening drawing produced the winning combination on all 10 of her tickets, giving her ten separate $50,000 top prizes.

According to the Maryland Lottery’s official winner announcement, Roberta used a different number combination from the one inspired by her father’s birthday in 2024.

Her daughter was thrilled by the family’s extraordinary run of luck.

“She is the luckiest,” the daughter told lottery officials.

The woman purchased all 10 tickets at Exxon at the Mills, located at 7671 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover. The retailer will receive bonuses totaling $5,000 for selling the winning tickets.

The massive win was also featured in an earlier Shore News Network report about ten $50K tickets sold at the same Hanover gas station.

Six Winning Tickets Worth $300K Staying Home Until 2027

Rather than claiming every ticket at once, Roberta has decided to spread her winnings across two tax years.

She collected $150,000 from three tickets, while her daughter received the $50,000 prize from a fourth ticket gifted by her mother.

“There are six more at home,” Roberta told lottery officials.

She explained that she intends to claim the remaining six tickets in 2027 for tax-planning reasons, rather than collecting all $500,000 in 2026.

The daughter has plans for her portion of the winnings, including paying down debt and putting most of the money into retirement savings.

She also hopes to take a trip, describing the getaway as “a present to myself.”

Roberta intends to save most of her winnings while sharing some of the money with relatives.

And despite already winning $50,000 in 2024 and another $500,000 this year, she has no plans to give up playing the lottery.

“Hopefully I’ll win again,” she told officials.

The family expects to return to Lottery headquarters next year to collect the remaining prizes.

“We’ll be back!” Roberta said.