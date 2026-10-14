Cumberland man accused of smashing disabled resident’s ramp caught on camera

Surveillance video helped police identify a suspect in a property damage case on Arch Street

Cumberland, MD — A 23-year-old Cumberland man has been arrested after allegedly causing more than $1,000 in damage to a handicap-accessible ramp at a residence on Arch Street, with surveillance footage helping investigators identify the suspect.

Justin Michael Souders, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested Monday, October 12, following an investigation by the Cumberland Police Department.

The investigation began after a resident reported that someone had damaged the handicap ramp at their home, leaving an estimated repair cost exceeding $1,000.

Surveillance cameras help identify suspect

According to Cumberland police, an officer investigating the property damage obtained surveillance video showing the incident.

Investigators also reviewed footage from officers’ body-worn cameras to help identify the person responsible.

Using the video evidence, police identified Souders as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The department did not disclose how the ramp was damaged, when the incident occurred or whether the damage prevented the resident from using it.

Suspect arrested and held on $2K bond

Officers served the arrest warrant on Souders on October 12 and transported him to Central Booking.

He was later brought before a District Court Commissioner, who set his bond at $2,000.

Souders was charged with destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more.

Police did not release additional information about the suspect’s alleged motive or his relationship to the resident.

Investigation leads to criminal charge

The arrest followed an investigation that relied on surveillance footage and police body-camera recordings.

Authorities have not disclosed whether restitution is being sought for the damage to the residential accessibility ramp.

Souders is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case adds to recent Maryland investigations involving property crimes and police arrests.