Cumberland man arrested on two warrants tied to gun and drug cases

A 39-year-old faces two probation violations after allegedly failing to comply with court orders

Cumberland, MD — A 39-year-old Cumberland man was arrested Monday after police served two outstanding bench warrants connected to earlier drug paraphernalia and handgun-related charges.

Joshua Levi Walker, 39, of Cumberland, was taken into custody October 12 by the Cumberland Police Department for two alleged probation violations.

According to police, the warrants were issued after Walker failed to comply with court orders stemming from two separate original charges.

Two probation violations lead to arrest

The warrants were connected to prior cases involving possession of controlled dangerous substance equipment and having a handgun in a vehicle.

Police said Walker failed to obey court orders associated with each of the underlying charges, resulting in two bench warrants.

The department did not specify which court requirements Walker allegedly violated or when the original offenses occurred.

Officers located Walker and served both warrants on October 12.

Suspect taken to Central Booking

Following his arrest, Walker was transported to Central Booking.

As of the department’s October 13 announcement, he was awaiting a bond review.

Police did not provide information about any additional charges or whether a bond amount had been established.

The arrest was related to alleged probation violations rather than newly reported drug or firearm offenses.

Court proceedings pending

Walker faces two counts of violation of probation connected to the earlier cases.

The department did not release additional information about his next scheduled court appearance.

The alleged probation violations will be addressed through the court system.

The arrest adds to recent Maryland law enforcement activity involving court warrants and criminal cases.