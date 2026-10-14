New Jersey Gets One Last Taste of Summer Before Fall Returns With Sunshine and Frosty Nights

Temperatures could reach the mid-80s Wednesday and upper 70s Friday before a strong cold front brings rain, thunderstorms and a chilly but sunny weekend across the Garden State.

NEW JERSEY — Summerlike warmth is making one final appearance across New Jersey this week, but residents should prepare for a dramatic change as temperatures tumble into the 50s by Saturday and overnight lows approach freezing in some communities.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs near 83 degrees Wednesday, October 14, followed by another warm day Friday when temperatures could reach 78 degrees before a cold front moves through the region.

By Saturday, daytime temperatures are expected to struggle into the mid-50s, with patchy frost possible early Sunday morning.

Wednesday brings summerlike temperatures

Wednesday will feel more like late summer than mid-October, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s across much of the state.

Some South Jersey communities could reach the mid-80s, although increasing clouds and a slight chance of afternoon showers may interrupt the sunshine.

West winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected before temperatures fall into the 50s overnight.

Thursday offers a brief return to more typical autumn conditions, with sunshine and highs near 66 degrees.

Friday storms usher in a sharp temperature drop

The next weather system arrives late Thursday night, bringing showers that could continue through Friday.

Rain chances increase to around 80% to 90% in parts of the state, with thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph could become gusty as the cold front approaches. Rainfall totals are generally expected to range from one-tenth to one-quarter inch, with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday night’s temperatures are forecast to plunge into the lower 40s as the system moves away.

Sunny weekend brings chilly temperatures and patchy frost

The weekend should be dry and bright, although considerably colder than the workweek.

Saturday will feature sunshine and highs around 54 degrees, nearly 30 degrees below Wednesday’s forecast high.

Temperatures Saturday night could drop to approximately 36 degrees, creating conditions favorable for patchy frost in colder inland communities.

Sunday begins with the possibility of frost before 9 a.m., followed by sunshine and highs around 60 degrees.

Residents with sensitive outdoor plants should monitor local frost forecasts, particularly in inland and rural areas.

The weekend forecast offers excellent conditions for fall activities, provided residents dress for the cooler temperatures.