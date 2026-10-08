Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s will give New Jersey a beautiful start to the holiday weekend before showers arrive Sunday afternoon and continue into Columbus Day.

NEW JERSEY — Residents planning a three-day Columbus Day weekend getaway at the Jersey Shore may want to schedule their outdoor activities early. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures will dominate Thursday through Saturday, but a developing rain system is expected to bring wet weather to much of the Garden State by Sunday afternoon.

Photo: new jersey columbus day weekend weather takes a wet turn as rain threatens sunday and monday plans

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the holiday weekend, with rain becoming increasingly likely Sunday evening and continuing into Monday, October 12.

The biggest concern for holiday travelers and anyone planning outdoor events is Sunday night, when the chance of precipitation climbs to 90% across portions of New Jersey.

Thursday and Friday bring sunshine and temperatures in the 70s

Thursday, October 8, will be one of the nicest days of the week, with abundant sunshine and afternoon highs around 74 degrees across central New Jersey.

West winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph during the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall to around 51 degrees.

Friday will deliver another sunny day, with highs near 70 degrees and west winds between 5 and 15 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures again dropping into the lower 50s.

Saturday looks like the best day for outdoor plans

Saturday, October 10, is shaping up to be the best day of the holiday weekend for pumpkin picking, fall festivals, outdoor dining and other seasonal activities.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees, with light northeast winds becoming calm during the morning.

Along the Ocean County coastline, temperatures may be a few degrees cooler, with afternoon highs generally in the mid-60s.

Cloud cover will increase Saturday night, with overnight lows around 56 degrees inland and slightly warmer temperatures along the coast.

Sunday afternoon brings the return of rain

The dry stretch is expected to come to an end Sunday, October 11.

Clouds will dominate the morning, with showers becoming likely after 2 p.m. Afternoon temperatures will reach approximately 69 degrees.

The National Weather Service places the chance of rain at 60% during the afternoon, climbing to 90% Sunday night.

Periods of steady rain are expected overnight, with temperatures holding near 61 degrees.

The approaching rain could disrupt Sunday afternoon festivals, outdoor sporting events and holiday weekend gatherings, particularly during the evening.

Columbus Day starts wet, but conditions could improve

Monday, October 12, will bring another chance of rain during the Columbus Day holiday.

Showers are likely during the morning, particularly before 8 a.m., with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Clouds will linger through much of the day, but conditions could gradually improve during the afternoon as the rain begins to move out.

Temperatures will remain mild, with a high near 71 degrees.

Monday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 59 degrees.

New Jersey holiday weekend forecast at a glance

For residents traveling during the three-day weekend, Saturday offers the best opportunity for outdoor activities without the threat of rain.

Sunday morning may also provide a relatively dry window, although conditions are expected to deteriorate later in the day.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain relatively mild throughout the holiday, with no significant cold outbreak indicated in the current forecast.