Police released updated surveillance images and video after the group allegedly stole more than $4,700 in merchandise.

WASHINGTON, DC – A group of women is wanted in connection with two retail thefts in Northwest DC that happened less than an hour apart, including one where more than $4,700 worth of merchandise was taken, according to police.

Photo: women accused of hitting two northwest dc stores in less than an hour

The first theft happened around 3:41 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 1000 block of F Street NW, where three women allegedly entered a store, took multiple items without paying and fled in a vehicle.

About 45 minutes later, police say the same three women, joined by a fourth, entered a store in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW and stole merchandise valued at more than $4,700.

Police Release Updated Surveillance Images and Video

Investigators released updated photos and surveillance video of the persons of interest as they work to identify them.

Police said the F Street theft is being tracked under CCN 26138701.

The Connecticut Avenue theft is being tracked under CCN 26138764.

Authorities did not identify either store or specify what merchandise was taken.

Reward Offered for Information

Anyone who recognizes the women or has information about the thefts is asked not to approach them.

Tips can be provided by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for a crime in the District.

The investigation remains ongoing.