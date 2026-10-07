Ocean county mega millions ticket scores $2 million payday

A 2X multiplier doubled the ticket’s $1 million prize after it matched all five white balls.

BAYVILLE, N.J. – An Ocean County Mega Millions player scored a $2 million prize with a ticket purchased in Bayville, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The ticket matched all five white balls in Tuesday’s drawing and carried a 2X multiplier, doubling the standard $1 million prize to $2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Country Food Market, 941 Route 9 in Bayville.

Five White Balls Turn Into $2 Million Win

The winning numbers were 26, 32, 42, 51 and 54. The Mega Ball was 22.

The player did not match the Mega Ball, but matching all five white balls secured the game’s second-tier prize.

Because the ticket received a 2X multiplier, the payout increased from $1 million to $2 million.

Mega Millions introduced automatically assigned multipliers in April 2025, with tickets eligible for 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X boosts.

Jackpot Climbs to $364 Million

No ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

That pushed the Mega Millions jackpot to an estimated $364 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The New Jersey Lottery did not identify the Bayville winner in its announcement.