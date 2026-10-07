Jacksonville player scores big in take 5 drawing

A winning ticket sold at Mirabito hit the top prize in Monday night’s TAKE 5 drawing.

JACKSONVILLE, N.Y. – A New York Lottery player scored the top prize in Monday night’s TAKE 5 evening drawing with a ticket purchased in Jacksonville.

The winning ticket was sold at Mirabito, located at 1854 Trumansburg Road, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket is worth $30,671. Lottery officials did not identify the ticket holder in their announcement.

Mirabito Sells TAKE 5 Top-Prize Ticket

The Jacksonville ticket was the top-prize winner from the Oct. 6 evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The New York Lottery did not release additional information about when the ticket was purchased or whether the prize has been claimed.

Winner Has One Year to Claim Prize

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-26 to benefit public schools across New York.