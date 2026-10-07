Police say 23-year-old Tyree Reynolds was also shot during the gunfire that wounded three other adults.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 23-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed 12-year-old Khloe Ishway and wounded four adults in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

Tyree Reynolds was arrested Monday by Warrant Apprehension detectives in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting in the 1200 block of North Franklintown Road.

Photo: baltimore shooting suspect charged in death of 12-year-old girl

Police said Reynolds himself was shot during the incident along with three other adults. Detectives are still searching for a second suspect.

12-Year-Old Killed in North Franklintown Road Gunfire

Officers were called to North Franklintown Road around 6:15 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

Police initially found a 25-year-old woman and 12-year-old Khloe suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men, ages 28 and 23, later walked into area hospitals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police previously said a 35-year-old woman also arrived at a hospital with a graze wound to her back.

Despite medical efforts, Khloe died at the hospital.

The four surviving victims were listed in stable condition in the department’s earlier update.

Reynolds Arrested on First-Degree Murder Charge

Police said Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested Reynolds without incident on Oct. 6.

He was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities did not release additional details about what they allege Reynolds did during the shooting or what led to the gunfire.

The charge is an allegation and has not been proven in court.

Police Search for Second Suspect

The homicide investigation remains open and active.

Detectives said they are continuing to look for a second suspect connected to the shooting.

Police have not released that person’s identity or a public description in the update.