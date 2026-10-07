Four DC Teens Arrested in Armed Burglary Spree

Police say the series included stolen cars, armed break-ins and an attempted sexual assault inside one residence.

WASHINGTON, DC – Four boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries across Northeast DC that included armed break-ins at occupied homes, stolen vehicles and an alleged attempted sexual assault, according to police.

Detectives linked the juveniles to a series of incidents between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2. Police said four burglaries targeted unoccupied homes and four involved occupied residences where suspects were armed with a firearm.

Property was stolen during each burglary, including car keys later used to steal four vehicles. Police said all four vehicles have since been recovered.

Four male juveniles from Southeast DC were arrested Oct. 5.

Police linked the group to burglaries, robberies, stolen vehicles and armed home invasions.

One 14-year-old faces a charge of assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse.

Armed Suspects Entered Occupied Homes

Police said suspects were armed during the occupied-home burglaries.

During one break-in, investigators allege an armed suspect attempted to force a victim to engage in an unwanted sexual act.

That Oct. 2 incident occurred in the 1000 block of Sigsbee Place NE, according to police.

Another armed burglary was reported the same day in the 1900 block of D Street NE.

The larger investigation also included incidents on 17th Place NE, Ames Place NE, C Street NE, 18th Place NE and 18th Street NE.

13-Year-Old and Three 14-Year-Olds Charged

Police said one 14-year-old was charged in connection with all of the listed offenses, including burglary, robbery, stolen auto offenses, unlawful entry, threats and assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse.

A 13-year-old boy faces charges connected to several burglaries, stolen vehicles, robbery, unlawful entry and threats.

Two other 14-year-olds were also charged in connection with multiple burglaries, including armed break-ins and stolen vehicle cases.

Because all four defendants are juveniles, police did not release their names.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.

Investigation Spanned Nearly a Month

The incidents began Sept. 5 and continued through Oct. 2 before the four juveniles were arrested Oct. 5.

Police said detectives connected the group to multiple residential burglaries across Northeast DC during the investigation.

Authorities did not say whether additional suspects are being sought or whether more charges could follow.